CAN Databases

    Last Modified: January 1, 2018

    You can manage your embedded networks using CAN databases, which provide a consistent set of parameters for all nodes in the network.

    Although it is possible (and supported) in principle to run a network without a database, using a database is highly recommended to have a consistent set of network parameters for all nodes in the network.

    CAN databases allow you to store frames and signals running on the network in a database, as well as information about which ECU is transmitting or receiving which data. This information also is needed for each node in the network.

    Databases in FlexLogger consist of clusters, which contain a number of frames, which are comprised of the signals used to send data.
    • Cluster—The basic entity of a database. A cluster is the description of a single network (for example, a CAN bus).
    • Frame—A single message that is exchanged on the cluster.
    • Signal—The basic data exchange unit on the network. These signals are equivalent to CAN channels.

