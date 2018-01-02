CAN Databases

You can manage your embedded networks using CAN databases, which provide a consistent set of parameters for all nodes in the network.

Although it is possible (and supported) in principle to run a network without a database, using a database is highly recommended to have a consistent set of network parameters for all nodes in the network.

CAN databases allow you to store frames and signals running on the network in a database, as well as information about which ECU is transmitting or receiving which data. This information also is needed for each node in the network.