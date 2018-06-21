Automatically Exporting Data Files to CSV File Format

Configure your Logging Specification to automatically export your data files to the CSV file format.
On the Logging Specification document, select Export automatically to CSV file format when logging completes.
Specify the desired save location (which is also the same location as the TDMS logging Base path), data rate, and metadata option for your file.
Click the Preferences button to set the export format settings, if desired.
Select File»Save All to save the Logging Specification for your project.
The data file export will begin automatically when the logging action completes.