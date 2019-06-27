Adjusting Port/Interface Settings

You can change or configure the interface (port) settings from within software using the Interface Settings dialog, if necessary.

Enable Termination, if necessary. Notice Improperly configured Termination schemes might result in bus error frames or missed data. Refer to the LIN Cable Termination topic for more information on proper termination. Note Termination settings can only be configured or changed when the test is not running.

Use the Baud rate pull-down menu to select an applicable baud rate to all clusters, if necessary. Notice The port will use the baud rate defined by the selected database. A Baud rate set to an unsupported value might result in bus error frames or missed data.

(Optional) After the Baud rate is selected, the option to Enable raw frame logging is enabled. Selecting this option will allow FlexLogger to log data without associating the port to a database.

Using the Database drop-down menu, select the database file that contains your signal definitions.

Using the Cluster drop-down menu, select the desired cluster from your database. All available frames and the signals they contain display in the Signals pane.