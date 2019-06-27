Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Adjusting Port/Interface Settings

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: June 26, 2019

    You can change or configure the interface (port) settings from within software using the Interface Settings dialog, if necessary.

    CAN interfaces are software representations of physical ports. Complete the following steps to adjust the port settings.
    1. Enable Termination, if necessary. Improperly configured Termination schemes might result in bus error frames or missed data. Refer to one of the following topics relevant to your CAN device for more information on proper termination:
    2. Enable the Listen only option, if necessary.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      If you have multiple nodes connected to an ECU, the Listen only option can prevent acknowledgment activity on lines that do not require monitoring to interfere with the activity of lines being monitored. Also, if you are receiving data but the transmitting node is not receiving the acknowledgment, the Listen only option can help prevent a bus load condition that could result in a fault. If you only have two nodes on the bus, Listen only mode should be turned off to allow acknowledgments and prevent bus errors.

    3. Use the Baud rate pull-down menu to select an applicable baud rate to all clusters, if necessary.
      spd-note-notice
      Notice  

      The port will use the baud rate defined by the selected database. A Baud rate set to an unsupported value might result in bus error frames or missed data.

    4. (Optional) After the Baud rate is selected, the option to Enable raw frame logging is enabled. Selecting this option will allow FlexLogger to log data without associating the port to a database.
    5. (FD baud rate) Select the applicable I/O Mode to enable the FD baud rate pull-down menu, if necessary. The following table explains the available I/O Modes.
      Option Description
      CAN This is the default CAN 2.0 standard I/O mode as defined in ISO 11898-1:2003. A fixed baud rate is used for transfer, and the payload length is limited to 8 bytes.
      CAN FD (FD baud rate enabled) CAN FD—This is the CAN FD mode as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0. Payload lengths up to 64 are allowed, but they are transmitted at a single fixed baud rate.
      CAN FD + BRS (FD baud rate enabled) CAN FD+BRS—This is the CAN FD as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0, with the optional Baud Rate Switching enabled. The same payload lengths as CAN FD mode are allowed; additionally, the data portion of the CAN frame is transferred at a different (higher) baud rate.
    6. Select the FD baud rate from the pull-down menu to select an applicable fast data baud rate for all clusters.

    Related Topics

    Recently Viewed Topics