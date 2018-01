Add signals to your CAN module within Channel Specification to begin viewing and logging data.

Click the Add Signals button on the CAN port that you wish to configure.

Using the Database drop-down menu, select CAN database file that contains your signal definitions.

Using the Cluster drop-down menu, select the desired cluster from your CAN database. All available frames and the signals they contain display in the Signals pane.

Select an Application protocol to apply to the database, if necessary.

Check the associated boxes next to any signals you wish to add to the associated CAN port. To select all signals within the frame, check the associated box next to the frame. Note The Signals pane is organized by frames, and each frame contains a grouping of signals. The Signals Search filter searches for signal names only. To locate a specific frame within the database, search for a signal contained by the frame, select the signal, and then clear the search results.