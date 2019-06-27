Adding Signals to Your CAN/LIN Module Channel Specification

You can configure your CAN or LIN module for use in your application by adding signals to the Channel Specification.
Before adding CAN and LIN signals to your Channel Specification, you may need to create or manage the databases that provide the signal definitions and scaling information for your application. Refer to the following topics for additional information:
All available frames and the signals they contain display in the Signals pane.
Schedule information will be displayed alongside the corresponding frames in the Signals pane and in the details column of the corresponding signal in the Channel Specification.