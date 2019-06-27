Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R3 Manual

Adding Signals to Your CAN/LIN Module Channel Specification

    Last Modified: June 26, 2019

    You can configure your CAN or LIN module for use in your application by adding signals to the Channel Specification.

    Before adding CAN and LIN signals to your Channel Specification, you may need to create or manage the databases that provide the signal definitions and scaling information for your application. Refer to the following topics for additional information:

    1. Click the Add Signals button on the port that you wish to configure.
    2. Using the Database drop-down menu, select the database file that contains your signal definitions.
    3. Using the Cluster drop-down menu, select the desired cluster from your database.

      All available frames and the signals they contain display in the Signals pane.

    4. (CAN only) Select an Application protocol to apply to the database, if necessary.
    5. (LIN only) The Current Interface Schedule Settings will display the LIN schedule that is being used by the database.

      Schedule information will be displayed alongside the corresponding frames in the Signals pane and in the details column of the corresponding signal in the Channel Specification.

    6. Check the associated boxes next to any signals you wish to add to the associated port. To select all signals within the frame, check the associated box next to the frame.
      The Signals pane is organized by frames, and each frame contains a grouping of signals. The Signals Search filter searches for signal names only. To locate a specific frame within the database, search for a signal contained by the frame, select the signal, and then clear the search results.

      Frames cannot be in use on the same port in more than one program at a time. For example, frames that are in use on port 1 of a module in FlexLogger cannot be used on port 1 of that module in another program, and vice versa.

    7. Click OK. The signals appear in the Channel specification under the associated port.

