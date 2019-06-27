Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R3 Manual

Adding an I/O Plugin to Your Project

    Last Modified: June 26, 2019

    Add a custom plugin to your project. Extend the functionality of FlexLogger by importing a custom I/O plugin into your project. This topic demonstrates how to add an existing plugin to your project. FlexLogger IO Plugin Development Kit is available for installation in NI Package Manager.

    For complete information on how to create, configure, and install a FlexLogger Plugin, refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit Manual, located in Program Files»National Instruments»LabVIEW <versionresource»FlexLogger»SDK. The manual installs with the FlexLogger IO Plugin Development Kit.
    1. In the Channel Specification, click the Add plugin button and select the desired plugin from the pull-down menu.

      The Add plugin button appears in the Channel Specification when valid plugins are detected. FlexLogger loads plugins from the following location: %public%\Documents\National Instruments\FlexLogger\Plugins\IOPlugins . For additional information on importing plugins into FlexLogger, refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit Manual.

      The selected IO Plugin appears in the Channel Specification under its host system.
    2. Click the Configure gear at the right edge of the plugin header to open the plugin parameters configuration dialog.
    3. Hover over an individual channel to see that channel's Configure gear . Click the gear to open the channel parameters configuration dialog. Channel-level parameters are applied only to the selected channel.

