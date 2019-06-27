Adding an Event

Last Modified: June 26, 2019
Use the Test Specification to create an event trigger to generate a response from your system.
In your Test Specification document, click the Add Event button. The Configure Event dialog opens.
Create the If condition that will trigger the event.
|Option
|Description
|Channel value change
|
- Click the Select channel button in the If condition section to map to a configured channel that the event will monitor for a value change.
- Specify the type of Value change the If condition will use to determine the event trigger.
- Specify the data Value that will trigger the event.
- For analog triggers, specify the Hysteresis for the If condition, which is the threshold relative to the Value, to prevent retriggering of the event if the data varies due to noise or jitter in the signal.
|Critical alarm on channel(s)
|Click the Select channel button in the If condition section to map to channel(s) that have configured Critical alarms.
|Warning alarm on channel(s)
|Click the Select channel button in the If condition section to map to channel(s) that have configured Warning alarms.
Create the Then condition that will determine the action generated by the event.
|Option
|Description
|Set analog output
|
- Click the Select channel button in the Then condition section to map to a configured channel that the event controls.
- Specify the Value to generate.
|Set digital output
|
- Click the Select channel button in the Then condition section to map to a configured channel that the event controls.
- Specify the Value to generate.
|Reset output channels
|Click the Select channel button in the Then condition section to map to a channel with enabled reset values.
Click OK to create the event. The event appears and can be edited or deleted from the Test Specification document.
Click the Start Test button to begin the test and enable the event.
The event can be disabled or enabled while the test is running. To disable/enable the event during testing, hover over the event row and click the Disable button.
