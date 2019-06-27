Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R3 Manual

Adding an Alarm

    Last Modified: June 26, 2019

    Use the Channel Configuration to monitor your signals and trigger an alarm when the selected value conditions are met.

    1. Hover over the channel row to see the Configure gear . Click the gear for the channel you wish to add an alarm to.
    2. Select the Alarms tab in the Channel Configuration dialog.
    3. Specify one of the following actions to monitor to trigger the alarm:
      • Table 1. Analog Channels
        Rises above value Alarm is triggered when the signal value rises above the specified value.
        Falls below value Alarm is triggered when the signal value falls below the specified value.
        Enters range Alarm is triggered when the signal value enters the specified range.
        Leaves range Alarm is triggered when the signal leaves the specified range.
      • Table 2. Digital Channels
        Is low Alarm is triggered when the signal transitions to low (0).
        Is high Alarm is triggered when the signal transitions to high (1).
    4. Select the alarm types you wish to enable: Critical and Warning.
    5. Specify the values for the alarm type you are using.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      If you are using both alarm types, the values specified for the Critical alarm must be more restrictive than the Warning alarm values.

      Values are also constrained by the Physical Minimum and Physical Maximum range specified in the Channel Configuration. Alarm values set outside of the Physical range will be coerced to within the set Physical limits.

    6. For analog input channels, specify the Hysteresis, which is the threshold relative to the alarm value, in order to prevent clearing the alarm if the data varies due to noise or jitter in the signal.

    Alarms are enabled when the test is running. Alarm conditions are not monitored when the test is not running.

