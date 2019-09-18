Supported Sensor Class Types

Determine if your sensors are supported, and which physical measurements they can acquire in FlexLogger.

FlexLogger supports the following sensors. The sensor classes available in your system depend on your specific hardware configuration and the type of physical measurement you are acquiring.

For more detailed descriptions of the sensor class types, refer to the Sensor Class Reference topic.

For descriptions and additional information of the supported physical measurements, refer to the Physical Measurement Type Reference topic.