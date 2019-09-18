Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R4 Manual

Supported Sensor Class Types

Last Modified: August 23, 2019

Determine if your sensors are supported, and which physical measurements they can acquire in FlexLogger.

FlexLogger supports the following sensors. The sensor classes available in your system depend on your specific hardware configuration and the type of physical measurement you are acquiring.

For more detailed descriptions of the sensor class types, refer to the Sensor Class Reference topic.

For descriptions and additional information of the supported physical measurements, refer to the Physical Measurement Type Reference topic.

Sensor Class Supported Physical Measurements
Voltage Acceleration
Angular Position
Angular Velocity
Current
Custom
Force
Frequency
Linear Position
Linear Velocity
Pressure
Pulse Width
Sound Pressure
Temperature
Voltage
Current Acceleration
Angular Position
Angular Velocity
Current
Custom
Force
Linear Position
Linear Velocity
Pressure
Sound Pressure
Temperature
Torque
Current Shunt Current
Bridge Force
Custom
Pressure
Strain
Torque
IEPE Acceleration
Force
Linear Velocity
Sound Pressure
Thermocouple Temperature
Encoder Angular Position
Angular Velocity
Linear Position
Linear Velocity
Pulse Counter Pulse
RTD Temperature
Frequency Counter Angular Velocity
Frequency
Linear Velocity
Pulse Width

