Refer to the following table for a list of hardware devices FlexLogger supports.
Note
You can use supported hardware in FlexLogger without a network connection.
Table 1. CompactDAQ Chassis
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Notes
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|cDAQ-9171
|—
|cDAQ-9174
|—
|cDAQ-9178
|—
|cDAQ-9179
|—
|cDAQ-9181
|—
|cDAQ-9184
|—
|cDAQ-9185
|This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
|cDAQ-9188
|—
| cDAQ-9188XT
|—
|cDAQ-9189
|This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
|cDAQ-9191
|—
Table 2. C Series Modules
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Notes
|C Series Voltage Input Modules
|NI 9201
|—
|NI 9202
|—
|NI 9205
|—
|NI 9206
|—
|NI 9209
|—
|NI 9215
|—
|NI 9220
|—
|NI 9221
|—
|NI 9222
|—
|NI 9223
|—
|NI 9224
|—
|NI 9225
|—
|NI 9228
|—
|NI 9229
|—
|NI 9238
|—
|NI 9239
|—
|NI 9242
|—
|NI 9244
|—
|NI 9251
|—
|NI 9252
|The NI 9252 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
|C Series Voltage Output Modules
|NI 9263
|—
|NI 9264
|—
|NI 9269
|—
|C Series Current Input Modules
|NI 9203
|—
|NI 9208
|—
|NI 9227
|—
|NI 9246
|—
|NI 9247
|—
|NI 9253
|The NI 9253 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
|C Series Current Output Modules
|NI 9265
|—
|NI 9266
|—
|C Series Voltage and Current Input Module
|NI 9207
|—
|C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules
|NI 9230
|—
|NI 9231
|—
|NI 9232
|—
|NI 9234
|—
|NI 9250
|—
|C Series Temperature Input Modules
|NI 9210
|—
|NI 9211
|—
|NI 9212
|—
|NI 9213
|—
|NI 9214
|—
|NI 9216
|—
|NI 9217
|—
|NI 9226
|—
|C Series Universal Analog Input Modules
|NI 9218
|—
|NI 9219
|—
|C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules
|NI 9235
|—
|NI 9236
|—
|NI 9237
|—
|C Series Counter Input Module
|NI 9361
|
-
FlexLogger supports pull-up resistor functionality and input voltage threshold for the NI 9361.
|C Series Digital Modules (serial digital I/O)
|NI 9375
|
-
The NI 9375 can only use one port (input or output) at a time in a project.
-
You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.
|NI 9403
|NI 9425
|NI 9426
|NI 9476
|NI 9477
|NI 9478
|C Series Digital Modules (parallel digital I/O)
|NI 9344
|You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.
|NI 9401
|NI 9402
|NI 9411
|NI 9421
|NI 9422
|NI 9423
|NI 9435
|NI 9436
|NI 9437
|NI 9472
|NI 9474
|NI 9475
|NI 9481
|NI 9482
|NI 9485
|C Series CAN and Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules
|NI 9860
| FlexLogger supports all compatible transceiver cables for the NI 9860 (TRC-8542, TRC-8543, and TRC-8546).
|NI 9861
|—
|NI 9862
|—
|C Series LIN Interface Module
|NI 9866
|—
Table 3. FieldDAQ Devices
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Notes
|Voltage Input Devices for FieldDAQ
|FD-11601
|External powered sensor configuration is supported in FlexLogger.
|FD-11603
|Revision B and later of the FD-11603 supports hardware filtering.
|FD-11605
|—
|Sound and Vibration Input Devices for FieldDAQ
|FD-11634
|—
|Strain/Bridge Input Devices for FieldDAQ
|FD-11637
|Revision B and later of the FD-11637 supports hardware filtering.
|Temperature Input Devices for FieldDAQ
|FD-11613
|—
|FD-11614
|—
|
Note: FieldDAQ devices support network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
Note: FieldDAQ devices support hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information. (See Notes column for exceptions.)
Table 4. USB Devices
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Notes
|CAN Interface Devices
|USB-8502
|—
|LIN Interface Devices
|USB-8506
|—