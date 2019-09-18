Setting the Graph History Length

Set the amount of data you can pause and view in Long History Graphs and High Speed Graphs by specifying the history length.
Use these methods to set the history length for High Speed Graphs and Long History Graphs.
|Set the Default History Length
Go toand specify your High speed history length or Long history length on the Project Defaults tab.
These settings will determine the history length for High speed graphs and Long history graphs in each newly created project.
|Set Project-Level History Length
In an open project, goand specify your High speed history length or Long history length.
This will override the default graph history length for this project.