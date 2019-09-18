Selecting a Strain Gage

Select a strain gage that meets the needs of your system and application.
-
Hover over the channel row to see the Configure gear
. Click the gear for the channel you wish to add a strain gage to.
- Select the desired Bridge Configuration.
- Specify the Bridge Resistance (if available), the Excitation Source, Excitation Value, Bridge Offset, and Scaling options for your strain gage.
- In the Scaling section of the channel configuration dialog, select the desired Gage Type and additional gage characteristics as needed.
Use the following table to determine which strain-gage configuration your application requires.
Table 1. Strain-Gage Sensor Configurations
|Bridge Configuration
|Gage Type
|Configuration Type
|Quarter Bridge
|Single Element
|
Configuration Type I
- Measures axial or bending strain
- Requires a passive quarter-bridge completion resistor (known as a dummy resistor)
- Requires half-bridge completion resistors to complete the Wheatstone bridge
- R4 is an active strain gage measuring the tensile strain (+ε)
Figure 1. Quarter-Bridge Strain Gage Configuration I
|Half Bridge
|Two Poisson Elements
|
Configuration Type I
- Measures axial or bending strain
- Requires half-bridge completion resistors to complete the Wheatstone bridge
- R4 is an active strain gage measuring the tensile strain (+ε)
- R3 is an active strain gage compensating for Poisson’s effect (-νε)
Figure 2. Half-Bridge Strain Gage Configuration I
|Half Bridge
|Two Elements Opposite Sign
|
Configuration Type II
- Measures bending strain only
- Requires half-bridge completion resistors to complete the Wheatstone bridge
- R4 is an active strain gage measuring the tensile strain (+ε)
- R3 is an active strain gage measuring the compressive strain (-ε)
Figure 3. Half-Bridge Strain Gage Configuration II
|Half Bridge
|Two Element Chevron
|
Chevron is typically for torque measurements. The two elements are at a 90 degree angle to each other to create a chevron shape (V-shaped).
|Full Bridge
|Four Element Poisson Same Sign
|
Configuration Type III
- Measures axial strain
- R1 and R3 are active strain gages measuring the compressive Poisson effect (–νε)
- R2 and R4 are active strain gages measuring the tensile strain (+ε)
Figure 4. Full-Bridge Strain Gage Configuration III
|Full Bridge
|Four Element Poisson Opposite Sign
|
Configuration Type II
- Sensitive to bending strain only
- R1 is an active strain gage measuring the compressive Poisson effect (–νε)
- R2 is an active strain gage measuring the tensile Poisson effect (+νε)
- R3 is an active strain gage measuring the compressive strain (–ε)
- R4 is an active strain gage measuring the tensile strain (+ε)
Figure 5. Full-Bridge Strain Gage Configuration II
|Full Bridge
|Four Element Uniaxial
|
Configuration Type I
- Highly sensitive to bending strain only
- R1 and R3 are active strain gages measuring compressive strain (–ε)
- R2 and R4 are active strain gages measuring tensile strain (+ε)
Figure 6. Full-Bridge Strain Gage Configuration I
|Full Bridge
|Four Element Dual Chevron
|
Chevron is typically for torque measurements. The two elements are at a 90 degree angle to each other to create a chevron shape (V shaped), twice.