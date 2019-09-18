Reducing Signal Noise

Configure hardware and software filters in FlexLogger to reduce noise in your signals.

Using a Hardware Filter

FlexLogger supports both hardware and software filters for use in your project. Hardware filters offer a variety of filter type options to provide anti-aliasing and noise reduction with no CPU usage or reduction in system performance but are only available on specific modules . Software filters can be used on all input channels of any hardware supported by FlexLogger, but require high CPU resource usage and also have higher latency.

FlexLogger applies the following hardware filters on supported devices. Refer to the Supported Hardware topic for information. Filter types vary depending on the module being used.

Configure gear . Click the gear for the channel you wish to configure the filter for. Hover over the channel row to see thegear . Click the gear for the channel you wish to configure the filter for. From the Channel Configuration dialog, click the Filtering tab and select from the following filter types. Table 1. Lowpass Filters Filter Type Description Comments Brickwall Best anti-aliasing Filter is automatically configured to a cutoff frequency of half the sample rate. Butterworth Better noise rejection, configurable filter order (2nd or 4th order) (FieldDAQ) Flexlogger selects the default cutoff frequency based on the timing configuration and selected cutoff band; changes made to the cutoff settings are applied to all module channels and may affect other timing configurations on the module. (NI 9252/9253) FlexLogger uses the highest cutoff frequency as the default. Note: Any changes made to the filter configuration settings (if available) are applied to all module channels. Table 2. ADC Timing Mode-Based Filters Filter Type Description None (High Speed) Best sample rate and signal bandwidth, lower accuracy and noise rejection; this is the default filter applied to the channel. High Resolution Best accuracy and noise rejection, rejects power line frequencies, higher conversion time and lower signal bandwidth. Medium Resolution Better accuracy and noise rejection, rejects power line frequencies, higher conversion time and lower signal bandwidth. Medium Speed Better sample rate and signal bandwidth, lower accuracy and noise rejection. Best 50 Hz Rejection Optimizes 50 Hz noise rejection. Best 60 Hz Rejection Optimizes 60 Hz noise rejection.

The filter is applied when the Filter Type is selected, or if the filter configuration is set or changed (if configuration options are available for the selected filter).