Physical Measurement Type Reference

This topic lists the physical measurement types FlexLogger supports.
The physical measurement types available in your system depend on your specific hardware configuration.
|Physical Measurement Type
|Compatible Sensors
|Description
|Voltage
|Voltage
|Find the difference of electric potential between two points of a circuit, using a ground-referenced or differential reference point.
|Current
|Find the flow rate of an electric charge in a circuit.
|Temperature
|The expression of cold and heat of an environment.
|Pressure
|Measure the force applied to an area by a fluid
|Force
|Determine the rate of acceleration or resistance on an object against another object.
|Torque
|Determine the amount of force causing an object to rotate.
|Strain
|Bridge
|Measure an object's tension or compression as expressed by small changes in resistance.
|Acceleration
|Determine the change of the velocity of an object as demonstrated by static forces (gravity) or dynamic forces (vibrations and movement), with the accelerations conveyed as varying voltage or current levels.
|Sound Pressure
|Measure the pressure difference of the ambient atmospheric pressure caused by a sound wave.
|Linear Position
|Determine the linear movement of an object on a single plane as demonstrated by change in distance.
|Linear Velocity
|Measure the velocity of an object on a single plane over a time period.
|Angular Position
|Determine the circular movement of a rotating object as demonstrated by change in rotational distance.
|Angular Velocity
|Measure the velocity of an object's circular rotation over time.
|Frequency
|Frequency Counter
|Count the number of cycles that occur over a period of time, specifically waveform intervals.
|Pulse
|Pulse Counter
|Count the number of amplitude changes (pulses) in the signal.
|Pulse Width
|Frequency Counter
|The length of one cycle over a period of time, specifically a waveform interval.
|Custom
|All
|Configure a voltage, current, or bridge sensor using custom units.