FlexLogger Projects

A FlexLogger project (.flxproj) contains all the documents and files that configure your system, define test automation, log, and monitor your data. Additionally, the project allows you to observe and track the logged data files.

Create a Data Logging Project from the launcher.

from the launcher. Select File»New»Project from the menu bar. To begin interacting with your measurement system and creating logging and automated test configurations, create a new project in one of the following ways:

Documents that define the settings for your measurement system, your test procedures, and your data monitoring screens are located on the Project Files tab on the Navigation pane on the left of your view. Access all your logged data files on the Data tab.

Projects contain the following types of documents:

Channel Specification ( .flxio )—Configure acquisition or output signals in your system by selecting and configuring sensors or generations for their corresponding channel.

Logging Specification ( .flxcfg )—Select a name structure and location for your log files, and configure logging and triggering behavior.

Test Specification ( .flxtest )—Add automation to your project to control output signals.

Screen ( .flxscr )—Create a dashboard to monitor live signals.

Open documents by double-clicking the file name on the Project Files tab. Return to the Navigation pane by clicking the Project Files tab.