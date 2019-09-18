Exchanging Data with External Systems

Use SystemLink Data Services tags to exchange data between FlexLogger and LabVIEW.

FlexLogger uses SystemLink tags to track data and interact with LabVIEW VIs and executables. FlexLogger ships with an example LabVIEW project that can send I/O data points to FlexLogger, import I/O from an existing FlexLogger project, or programatically control output values in FlexLogger.

For more information on how to use SystemLink Data Services, refer to the Using NI SystemLink Tags to Exchange Data between FlexLogger and LabVIEW topic.