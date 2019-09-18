Enabling and Configuring Triggers

Add a trigger and configure the start and stop conditions for your test.
In your Logging specification document, select a Start condition for your trigger. Selecting any Triggering conditions will enable the trigger. Select from the following trigger start conditions:
Test start—Manually begin logging data by clicking the Start test button.
Channel value change—Begin logging when the value of the acquisition meets the specified Value change condition.
Absolute time—Begin logging at a designated date and time.
Specify a Leading time to include, if necessary.
Select the required Stop conditions for your trigger. Select from the following trigger stop conditions:
Test stop—Manually stop logging data by clicking the Stop test button.
Channel value change—Stop logging when the value of the acquisition on a designated channel meets the specified Value change condition.
Test time elapsed—Stop logging data after a designated duration of time has elapsed.
Specify a Trailing time to include, if necessary.
Click the Start test to enable the triggering. FlexLogger will begin logging data when the triggering conditions are met. If the triggering conditions are true when the Start test button is clicked, logging begins immediately.
Tip
A trigger is created when the conditions are set on the Logging specification, but you can enable or disable the trigger from any project document by using the Triggers toggle in the project toolbar.
