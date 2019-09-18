Configuring Arithmetic Formula-Based Calculated Channels

For examples of formula syntax and a list of supported functions, operators, and constants, refer to the Calculation Formula Options topic.

In Formula , specify a formula to apply to data from an existing channel. Suggested formulas appear when you begin typing.

Within the formula, enter the name of a hardware channel whose data you want to manipulate, ensuring that the channel name is enclosed in single quotes (for example, 'ai 0'). You can also input constants, such as pi.