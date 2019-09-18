Configuring Data Rates

You can configure the data rate at which your DAQ device acquires data by customizing the data ranges and setting the values for analog (slow, medium, and fast) and digital data rate levels.
Complete the following steps to configure the available data rates for your DAQ device:
You can configure any analog input device to use Slow, Medium, or Fast data rates. Counter input modules, however, require the use of the data rate resource that is assigned to the Medium data rate level. If a counter input module is added to the system and any module(s) are using the Medium data rate level, you will be prompted to change the data rate on the affected module(s) in the system to use the Slow or Fast data rate.