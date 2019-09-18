Configuring Boolean Formula-Based Calculated Channels

For examples of formula syntax and a list of supported operators, constants, and functions, refer to the Calculation Formula Options topic.

Within the formula, enter the name of a hardware channel whose data you want to manipulate, ensuring that the channel name is enclosed in single quotes (for example, 'cDAQ1Mod2/ai0' or 'cDAQ1Mod2/port0/line1'). Available channel suggestions appear when you begin typing (‘).