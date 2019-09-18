Configuring Boolean Formula-Based Calculated Channels

Last Modified: September 12, 2019
Add a calculated Boolean channel to produce a high or low Boolean digital signal based on an analog or digital channel.
-
On the Channel Specification toolbar, select . A calculated channel appears in the Channel Specification under its host system.
-
Configure the calculated channel.
After you configure the calculated channel, you can see the live value reflecting whether the signal is Low or High. You can use the formula-based calculated channel as an input for a trigger event, or like any other channel defined in the Channel Specification.
-
Specify a name and description for the calculated channel.
Note
For examples of formula syntax and a list of supported operators, constants, and functions, refer to the Calculation Formula Options topic.
- Within the formula, enter the name of a hardware channel whose data you want to manipulate, ensuring that the channel name is enclosed in single quotes (for example, 'cDAQ1Mod2/ai0' or 'cDAQ1Mod2/port0/line1'). Available channel suggestions appear when you begin typing (‘).
-
In Formula, specify a formula to apply to data from an existing channel. Suggested formulas appear when you begin typing.
-
Click Done.
Note
Calculated channel data is logged with all other channels configured in your Channel Specification. For more information on logging data, refer to the Logging Data topic.
