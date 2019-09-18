Configuring an Automotive Bus

You can configure an automotive bus in your test application by selecting the CAN or LIN databases that contain the signal definition and scaling information, and then adding signals from these databases to your project Channel Specification.

Select one of the following options depending on your automotive network:

Use CAN databases—Manage and configure CAN databases to determine which signals to use in your Channel Specification.

Use LIN databases—Manage and configure LIN databases to determine which signals to use in your Channel Specification.