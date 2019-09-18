Configuring Analog Output in Your Channel Specification

You can add your current or voltage output to the project by configuring signals in the Channel Specification. You configure current or voltage generation by enabling the channel and determining the output settings.
-
Hover over the channel row to see the Configure gear
. Click the gear for the channel you wish to configure. The channel configuration dialog opens.
-
Use the Name field to specify the channel name, if necessary.
-
Select Current or Voltage from the Physical Generation pull-down selector.
Note
Available output options vary by device.
-
If applicable, apply the desired output Value for the channel and the Minimum and Maximum limits for the generation.
- If necessary, apply any additional applicable configuration options to the output. Refer to the Configuring I/O Channels topic for more information on available options.