Calibrating Multiple Channels Simultaneously

Use the Calibrate channels feature to apply calibration to multiple channels simultaneously.

In your Channel Specification document, <CTRL>-click all configured channels you wish to calibrate. Calibrate channels button . In your Channel Specification document toolbar, click thebutton Select one of the following calibration options: Select Zero to apply an offset to the analog input channels to obtain a zero reading. Zero calibration is only available for Linear and Sensitivity scaling types.

to apply an offset to the analog input channels to obtain a zero reading. Zero calibration is only available for Linear and Sensitivity scaling types. Select Null offset to perform offset nulling calibration on the strain channels to adjust the output of the bridge to 0 V .

Note Multiple channel calibration cannot be applied when the test is running.

FlexLogger automatically applies the selected offset to all selected channels that support that calibration type.