Calibrating Multiple Channels Simultaneously

Use the Calibrate channels feature to apply calibration to multiple channels simultaneously.
- In your Channel Specification document, <CTRL>-click all configured channels you wish to calibrate.
-
In your Channel Specification document toolbar, click the Calibrate channels button .
-
Select one of the following calibration options:
- Select Zero to apply an offset to the analog input channels to obtain a zero reading. Zero calibration is only available for Linear and Sensitivity scaling types.
- Select Null offset to perform offset nulling calibration on the strain channels to adjust the output of the bridge to 0 V.
FlexLogger automatically applies the selected offset to all selected channels that support that calibration type.
Note
Multiple channel calibration cannot be applied when the test is running.