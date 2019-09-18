Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R4 Manual

Calibrating Multiple Channels Simultaneously

    Last Modified: August 23, 2019

    Use the Calibrate channels feature to apply calibration to multiple channels simultaneously.

    1. In your Channel Specification document, <CTRL>-click all configured channels you wish to calibrate.
    2. In your Channel Specification document toolbar, click the Calibrate channels button .
    3. Select one of the following calibration options:
      • Select Zero to apply an offset to the analog input channels to obtain a zero reading. Zero calibration is only available for Linear and Sensitivity scaling types.
      • Select Null offset to perform offset nulling calibration on the strain channels to adjust the output of the bridge to 0 V.
    FlexLogger automatically applies the selected offset to all selected channels that support that calibration type.
    Note  

    Multiple channel calibration cannot be applied when the test is running.

