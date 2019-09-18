Calculation Formula Options

Use standard math operators, functions, and constants to customize existing hardware channels in the system.
All formulas must adhere to the following rules:
Refer to the following table for examples of formula formats that you can use to configure a calculated channel.
|Description
|Formula Format
|Example
|Element-wise arithmetic addition
|'channel name' + x
|'AI7' + 1
|'channel name x' + 'channel name y'
|'AI7' + 'AI8'
|Element-wise arithmetic subtraction
|'channel name' - x
|'AI7' - 1
|'channel name x' - 'channel name y'
|'AI7' - 'AI8'
|Element-wise arithmetic multiplication
|'channel name' * x
|'AI7' * 5
|'channel name x' * 'channel name y'
|'AI7' * 'AI8'
|Element-wise arithmetic division
|'channel name' / x
|'AI7' / 5
|'channel name x' / 'channel name y'
|'AI7' / 'AI8'
|Apply the function to the channel element
|function('channel name')
|sin('AI7')
|Arithmetic equation
|x + y * z / 'channel name'
|2 + 3 * 4 / 'AI7'
|Arithmetic equation
|(x + y) * z / 'channel name'
|(2 + 3) * 4 / 'AI7'
|Number with scientific representation
|'channel name' + 1.23e-5
|'AI8' + 1.23e-5
|Constant usage
|function(constant * 'channel name')
|
sin(pi * 'AI7')
See Supported Functions, Operators, and Constants table.
|Unary minus
|-'channel name'
|-'AI7'
|Unary plus (a no-op)
|+'channel name'
|+'AI7'
|Power operator
|'channel name'^x
|'AI7'^3
|
Note: The data type for all numerics is double-precision, floating-point.
Refer to the following table for examples of formula elements that you can use to configure a calculated channel.
|Formula Element
|Signal Type
|Definition
|Supported Functions
|sin
|Analog
|Sine
|cos
|Analog
|Cosine
|tan
|Analog
|Tangent
|arcsin
|Analog
|Inverse of sine
|arccos
|Analog
|Inverse of cosine
|arctan
|Analog
|Inverse of tangent
|abs
|Analog
|Absolute value of any number
|log
|Analog
|Logarithm
|log10
|Analog
|Common logarithm (logarithm to base 10)
|Supported Operators
|+
|Analog
|Addition
|-
|Analog
|Subtraction
|*
|Analog
|Multiplication
|/
|Analog
|Division
|( )
|Analog, digital
|Bracket; contents are evaluated first
|^
|Analog
|Calculate the base raised to the power of the exponent
|<
|Analog
|Less than
|>
|Analog
|Greater than
|<=
|Analog
|Less than or equal to
|>=
|Analog
|Greater than or equal to
|=
|Analog, digital
|Equal
|!=
|Analog, digital
|Not equal
|&
|Digital
|Logical and
||
|Digital
|Logical or
|~
|Digital
|Negation
|? :
|Analog, digital
|Ternary operator indicating condition ? valueIfTrue : valueIfFalse. The data type of valueIfTrue and valueIfFalse must be the same.
|Supported Constants
|pi
|Analog
|Pi (π) constant
|e
|Analog
|Natural logarithm base constant (𝑒)
|true
|Digital
|Is TRUE
|false
|Digital
|Is FALSE