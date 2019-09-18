Calculation Formula Options

Use standard math operators, functions, and constants to customize existing hardware channels in the system.

All formulas must adhere to the following rules:

Every formula must contain a reference to at least one channel.

Channel references must be contained within single quotes ('channel name').

Element-wise calculation will be done when one of the operands is a channel or the parameter is a channel.

Decimal separators on literal numbers must be periods. Alternative separators such as commas are not supported.

Refer to the following table for examples of formula formats that you can use to configure a calculated channel.

Table 1. Supported Formula Formats

Description Formula Format Example Element-wise arithmetic addition 'channel name' + x 'AI7' + 1 'channel name x' + 'channel name y' 'AI7' + 'AI8' Element-wise arithmetic subtraction 'channel name' - x 'AI7' - 1 'channel name x' - 'channel name y' 'AI7' - 'AI8' Element-wise arithmetic multiplication 'channel name' * x 'AI7' * 5 'channel name x' * 'channel name y' 'AI7' * 'AI8' Element-wise arithmetic division 'channel name' / x 'AI7' / 5 'channel name x' / 'channel name y' 'AI7' / 'AI8' Apply the function to the channel element function('channel name') sin('AI7') Arithmetic equation x + y * z / 'channel name' 2 + 3 * 4 / 'AI7' Arithmetic equation (x + y) * z / 'channel name' (2 + 3) * 4 / 'AI7' Number with scientific representation 'channel name' + 1.23e-5 'AI8' + 1.23e-5 Constant usage function(constant * 'channel name') sin(pi * 'AI7') See Supported Functions, Operators, and Constants table. Unary minus -'channel name' -'AI7' Unary plus (a no-op) +'channel name' +'AI7' Power operator 'channel name'^x 'AI7'^3 Note: The data type for all numerics is double-precision, floating-point.

Refer to the following table for examples of formula elements that you can use to configure a calculated channel.

Table 2. Supported Functions, Operators, and Constants