Automatically Exporting Data Files to CSV File Format

Configure your Logging Specification to automatically export your data files to the CSV file format.

On the Logging Specification document, select Export automatically to CSV file format when logging completes. Specify the CSV file data rate, if necessary. Note All logged data channels are mapped to a common CSV data rate. The CSV data rate is applied as follows: The common CSV start time is the first time stamp of all logged channels.

Each CSV time stamp uses the logged value in each channel that occurs just before or at the same time as the time stamp.

This CSV data rate mapping runs while any channel provides data. Exported log files from mapped channels might contain gaps at the end if any channel stopped providing data. Click the Preferences button to set the export format settings, if desired. Select File»Save All to save the Logging Specification for your project.

The data file export will begin automatically when the logging action completes.