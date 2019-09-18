Automatically Exporting Data Files to CSV File Format

Configure your Logging Specification to automatically export your data files to the CSV file format.
-
On the Logging Specification document, select Export automatically to CSV file format when logging completes.
-
Specify the CSV file data rate, if necessary.
Note
All logged data channels are mapped to a common CSV data rate. The CSV data rate is applied as follows:
-
The common CSV start time is the first time stamp of all logged channels.
-
Each CSV time stamp uses the logged value in each channel that occurs just before or at the same time as the time stamp.
-
This CSV data rate mapping runs while any channel provides data. Exported log files from mapped channels might contain gaps at the end if any channel stopped providing data.
-
Click the Preferences button to set the export format settings, if desired.
-
Select File»Save All to save the Logging Specification for your project.
The data file export will begin automatically when the logging action completes.