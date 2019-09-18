Adjusting Port/Interface Settings

You can change or configure the interface (port) settings from within software using the Interface Settings dialog, if necessary.
LIN interfaces are software representations of physical ports. Complete the following steps to adjust the port settings.
-
Enable Termination, if necessary.
Notice
Improperly configured Termination schemes might result in bus error frames or missed data. Refer to the LIN Cable Termination topic for more information on proper termination.
Note
Termination settings can only be configured or changed when the test is not running.
-
Use the Baud rate pull-down menu to select an applicable baud rate to all clusters, if necessary.
Notice
The port will use the baud rate defined by the selected database. A Baud rate set to an unsupported value might result in bus error frames or missed data.
-
(Optional) After the Baud rate is selected, the option to Enable raw frame logging is enabled. Selecting this option will allow FlexLogger to log data without associating the port to a database.
-
Using the Database drop-down menu, select the database file that contains your signal definitions.
-
Using the Cluster drop-down menu, select the desired cluster from your database. All available frames and the signals they contain display in the Signals pane.
- Using the LIN schedule drop-down menu, select the desired LIN schedule.
Note
The following considerations apply to LIN schedule assignment:
- Assigning a schedule to a LIN port automatically specifies that port as master.
- LIN ports will not show data if a master port is not specified.
- LIN schedules can only be configured or changed when the test is not running.
Schedule information will be displayed in the details column of the corresponding signal in the Channel Specification.