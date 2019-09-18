Adjusting Port/Interface Settings

If you have multiple nodes connected to an ECU, the Listen only option can prevent acknowledgment activity on lines that do not require monitoring to interfere with the activity of lines being monitored. Also, if you are receiving data but the transmitting node is not receiving the acknowledgment, the Listen only option can help prevent a bus load condition that could result in a fault. If you only have two nodes on the bus, Listen only mode should be turned off to allow acknowledgments and prevent bus errors.