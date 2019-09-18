Adding an Event

Channel value change

Click the Select channel button in the If condition section to map to a configured channel that the event will monitor for a value change. Specify the type of Value change the If condition will use to determine the event trigger. Specify the data Value that will trigger the event. For analog triggers, specify the Hysteresis for the If condition, which is the threshold relative to the Value, to prevent retriggering of the event if the data varies due to noise or jitter in the signal.