Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition

Use network synchronization to automatically synchronize acquisitions between systems across an ethernet network.
Synchronization-enabled devices use the IEEE 802.1AS protocol over the network and cannot synchronize with devices that use other protocols or IEEE 1588 profiles or vice versa.
Ensure that your system includes at least two devices that support network synchronization. Refer to the Supported Hardware topic for more information.
Ensure that the synchronization-enabled devices in your system are utilizing a recommended connection configuration that supports network synchronization. You can use the following topology configuration options:
Refer to your device documentation, available at ni.com/manuals, for additional information on synchronization and networking.
Ensure that synchronization is enabled by going to File»Preferences and checking Enable network synchronization using 802.1AS on the General tab.
When the network synchronization-supported devices in your system are properly connected and configured, and synchronization is enabled in FlexLogger, the SYNC display in the top taskbar should light green, indicating that synchronization is working properly. If the SYNC display is not appearing or is not lit and green, refer to the
Network Synchronization Status
topic for troubleshooting information.