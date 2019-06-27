Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Troubleshooting Missing Hardware

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: June 26, 2019

Find solutions to missing hardware in your project.

  1. If you are having trouble finding your hardware in the FlexLogger Channel Specification, try the following tips.
    • Refer to the list of supported hardware to confirm that your devices are supported in FlexLogger.
    • Confirm your devices are properly connected and powered.
    • Open Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) and confirm your device is present. Ensure the chassis is reserved by your host computer. If not, click Reserve Chassis.
  2. Refer to the DAQ Device or Module Does Not Appear in LabVIEW And/Or MAX document for additional information on using MAX to locate your hardware.
  3. Refer to the NI Networked Device Doesn't Show Up or is Missing in MAX document for additional information on using MAX to locate your networked hardware.

Recently Viewed Topics