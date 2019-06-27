Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R3 Manual

June 26, 2019

Refer to the following table for a list of hardware devices FlexLogger supports.

Note  

You can use supported hardware in FlexLogger without a network connection.

Table 1. CompactDAQ Chassis
NI Product Model Name Notes
CompactDAQ Chassis cDAQ-9171
cDAQ-9174
cDAQ-9178
cDAQ-9179
cDAQ-9181
cDAQ-9184
cDAQ-9185 This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
cDAQ-9188
cDAQ-9188XT
cDAQ-9189 This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
cDAQ-9191
Table 2. C Series Modules
NI Product Model Name Notes
C Series Voltage Input Modules NI 9201
NI 9202
NI 9205
NI 9206
NI 9209
NI 9215
NI 9220
NI 9221
NI 9222
NI 9223
NI 9224
NI 9225
NI 9228
NI 9229
NI 9238
NI 9239
NI 9242
NI 9244
NI 9251
C Series Voltage Output Modules NI 9263
NI 9264
NI 9269
C Series Current Input Modules NI 9203
NI 9208
NI 9227
NI 9246
NI 9247
C Series Current Output Modules NI 9265
NI 9266
C Series Voltage and Current Input Module NI 9207
C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules NI 9230
NI 9231
NI 9232
NI 9234
NI 9250
C Series Temperature Input Modules NI 9210
NI 9211
NI 9212
NI 9213
NI 9214
NI 9216
NI 9217
NI 9226
C Series Universal Analog Input Modules NI 9218
NI 9219
C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules NI 9235
NI 9236
NI 9237
C Series Counter Input Module NI 9361
  • FlexLogger supports pull-up resistor functionality and input voltage threshold for the NI 9361.
C Series Digital Modules (serial digital I/O) NI 9375
  • The NI 9375 can only use one port (input or output) at a time in a project.
  • You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.
NI 9403
NI 9425
NI 9426
NI 9476
NI 9477
NI 9478
C Series Digital Modules (parallel digital I/O) NI 9344 You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.
NI 9401
NI 9402
NI 9411
NI 9421
NI 9422
NI 9423
NI 9435
NI 9436
NI 9437
NI 9472
NI 9474
NI 9475
NI 9481
NI 9482
NI 9485
C Series CAN and Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules NI 9860 FlexLogger supports all compatible transceiver cables for the NI 9860 (TRC-8542, TRC-8543, and TRC-8546).
NI 9861
NI 9862
C Series LIN Interface Module NI 9866
Table 3. FieldDAQ Devices
NI Product Model Name Notes
Voltage Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11601 External powered sensor configuration is supported in FlexLogger.
FD-11603 Revision B and later of the FD-11603 supports hardware filtering.
FD-11605
Sound and Vibration Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11634
Strain/Bridge Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11637 Revision B and later of the FD-11603 supports hardware filtering.
Temperature Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11613
FD-11614

Note: FieldDAQ devices support network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.

Note: FieldDAQ devices support hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information. (See Notes column for exceptions.)

Table 4. USB Devices
NI Product Model Name Notes
CAN Interface Devices USB-8502
LIN Interface Devices USB-8506

