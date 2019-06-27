Scaling Electrical Values to Physical Values

Specify settings for a channel to scale electrical values of the device into the physical units of the sensor.
Complete the following steps to apply scaling to your configured sensor.
Click the Configure gear
on the channel of the device you wish to scale. The channel configuration dialog opens.
In the Scaling section of the channel configuration dialog, select the scaling type you wish to use.
|Analog input
- Linear—Apply a linear scaling to the physical signal using slope. For Slope, scale your signal linearly by using the equation y = mx + b, where m is Slope and b is Offset.
- Sensitivity—Apply a linear scaling to the physical signal using inverse slope. For Sensitivity, scale your signal linearly by using the equation y = x/m + b, where m is Sensitivity and b is Offset.
- Two Point—Provide two pairs of electrical values and their corresponding physical values to scale electrical values to physical values (Physical Point 1/Electrical Point 1 and Physical Point 2/Electrical Point 2).
Two-point scaling uses the formula (Electrical Point 2 – Physical Point 2)/(Electrical Point 1 – Physical Point 1) to calculate sensitivity or gain, and uses the slope intercept to calculate offset.
Obtain these values using a raw electrical measurement in a tool such as NI MAX.
- Strain—Adjust the Gage Factor and Gage Type for the indicated strain to correspond to the simulated strain.
|Counter
- Angular Position Encoder—Set the number of pulses per revolution and initial angle of the encoder. Initial Angle is the value the counter resets to when Restart All Counters is clicked during channel configuration.
- Linear—Apply a linear scaling to the counter using slope. For Slope, scale your signal linearly by using the equation y = mx + b, where m is Slope and b is Offset.
- Linear Position Encoder—Set the distance per pulse and initial position of the encoder. Initial Position is the value the counter resets to when Restart All Counters is clicked during channel configuration.
- Pulse Counter—Set the initial value of pulses. Initial Value is the value the counter resets to when Restart All Counters is clicked during channel configuration.
- Pulse Encoder—Set the number of pulses per revolution of the encoder.
|Digital input
|Invert Line—Invert the line in the channel. If applied, the line is at high logic when off and low logic when on.