Managing CAN/LIN Databases

    Last Modified: June 26, 2019

    Add, rename, or delete databases, or change the signals and properties within a database.

    1. Go to File»Manage CAN/LIN databases. Use the dialog that appears to add, remove, or rename your available databases.
    2. Double-click any database to launch the CAN/LIN Database Editor. The CAN/LIN Database Editor is a small standalone tool for creating and maintaining embedded network databases. You can use the editor to perform any of the following actions to the selected database:
      • Create a new cluster for the database.
      • Individually adjust cluster properties, including adding or removing frames from the cluster.
      • Individually adjust frame properties, including adding or removing signals from the frame.
      • Individually adjust signal properties.

