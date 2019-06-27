Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

LED Behavior

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: June 26, 2019

Refer to the following tables to understand the meaning of different LED behaviors on your CAN or LIN module.

Each LED can display two colors (red or green), which display in the following four patterns:

Pattern Meaning
Off No LED illumination
Solid LED fully illuminated
Blink Blinks at a constant rate of several times per second
Activity Blinks in a pseudo-random pattern
Table 1. C Series Modules and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—Protocol Independent
Condition/State LED 1 LED 2
Port identification Blinks green Blinks green
Catastrophic error Blinks red Blinks red
No open session on hardware Off Off
Open session on hardware, port is properly powered, and hardware is not communicating Solid green Off
Open session on hardware, port is missing power Solid red Off
spd-note-note
Note  

LED behavior for the NI 9860 can be observed on the transceiver cables.

Table 2. C Series Modules and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—CAN Protocol
Condition/State LED 1 LED 2
Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Active state Solid green Activity green (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX)
Hardware is communicating, and controller is in Error Passive state Solid green Activity red (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX)
Hardware is running, and controller transitioned to bus off Solid green Solid red
spd-note-note
Note  

LED behavior for the NI 9860 can be observed on the transceiver cables.

Table 3. C Series Modules and Transceiver Cables (Two LEDs Per Port)—LIN Protocol
Condition/State LED 1 LED 2
Hardware is communicating Solid green Activity green (returns to idle/off one second after last TX or RX)
Table 4. USB Devices (One LED Per Port)—USB connection
Condition/State Ready LED

Connected to a port supporting at least USB High Speed operation (USB 2.0+) and usable.

Solid amber
Unusable Off
Table 5. USB Devices (One LED Per Port)—USB CAN HS
Condition/State Ready LED
Port identification Blinks green
Catastrophic error Blinks red
No open session on hardware Off
Interface is configured, no activity, in error active state Solid green
Open session on hardware, port is missing power from bus Solid red
Hardware is communicating and controller is in Error Active state Activity green
Hardware is communicating and controller is in Error Passive state Activity amber
Hardware is running and controller transitioned to bus off Solid red
Table 6. USB Devices (One LED Per Port)—USB LIN
Condition/State Ready LED
Port identification Blinks green
Catastrophic error Blinks red
No open session on hardware Off
Open session on hardware port is properly powered, and hardware is not communicating Solid green
Open session on hardware, port is missing power from bus Solid red
Hardware is communicating Activity green

Recently Viewed Topics