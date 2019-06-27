Configuring I/O Channels

Acquire data or output signals by configuring the individual channels of your DAQ device for the measurement or generation.
|Feature
|I/O Type
|Description
|Configure data rates
|Analog Input, Digital Input
|Adjust the frequency or interval at which your device acquires data.
|Set output reset values
|Analog Output, Digital Output
|Specify a known reset value for your output channels.
|Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition
|All
|Use network synchronization to automatically synchronize acquisitions between systems across an ethernet network.
|Scaling Electrical Values to Physical Values
|Analog Input, Digital Input
|Apply scaling to your sensor.
|Reducing Signal Noise
|Analog Input, Digital Input
|Add hardware and software filters to the input channels in your project.
|Add Alarms
|Analog Input, Digital Input
|Add alarms to the input channels in your project.
|Select a Strain Gage
|Analog Input, Digital Input
|Configure a strain gage for your strain measurements.