Configuring Arithmetic Formula-Based Calculated Channels

Last Modified: June 26, 2019

Add a calculated channel to analyze or scale data from existing hardware channels. A calculated channel produces a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system.

  1. In the Channel Specification, click the Add Calculation button and select Arithmetic Formula from the pull-down options. A calculated channel appears in the Channel Specification under its host system.
  2. Configure the calculated channel.
    1. Specify a name, unit of measure, and description for the calculated channel.
      For examples of formula syntax and a list of supported functions, operators, and constants, refer to the Calculation Formula Options topic.

    2. In Formula, specify a formula to apply to data from an existing channel. Suggested formulas appear when you begin typing.
    3. Within the formula, enter the name of a hardware channel whose data you want to manipulate, ensuring that the channel name is enclosed in single quotes (for example, 'ai 0'). You can also input constants, such as pi.
    4. Click Done.
    After you configure the calculated channel, you can see the live value reflecting the formula you applied to your data. You can use the formula-based calculated channel like any other channel defined in the Channel Specification.
Calculated channel data is logged with all other channels configured in your Channel Specification. For more information on logging data, refer to the Logging Data topic.

