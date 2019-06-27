Configuring Digital Lines in Your Channel Specification

You can add your digital lines to the project by configuring signals in the Channel Specification. You configure digital signals by enabling the line and determining the input or output settings.

Configure gear . Click the gear for the channel you wish to configure. Hover over the channel row to see thegear . Click the gear for the channel you wish to configure. Use the Name field to specify the channel name, if necessary. Select Digital from the Physical Measurement pull-down selector. Note Available channel configuration options vary for digital input or digital output. For digital input lines, Line will automatically populate the Sensor option. For digital output, you can select the output level. For digital input—if applicable—record any sensor information or test procedures in the Sensor Properties field . To edit the Sensor Properties field, complete the following steps: Click the Sensor Properties edit icon at the top right of the box. Fill in the information in the Sensor Properties dialog that opens. The information will populate the Sensor Properties field of the channel configuration. If necessary, apply any additional applicable configuration options to the line. Refer to the Configuring I/O Channels topic for more information on available options.

For digital input, after the Physical Measurement is selected, Live value shows the value of the signal being measured by the line.