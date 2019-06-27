Adjusting Port/Interface Settings

You can change or configure the interface (port) settings from within software using the Interface Settings dialog, if necessary.CAN interfaces are software representations of physical ports. Complete the following steps to adjust the port settings.
If you have multiple nodes connected to an ECU, the Listen only option can prevent acknowledgment activity on lines that do not require monitoring to interfere with the activity of lines being monitored. Also, if you are receiving data but the transmitting node is not receiving the acknowledgment, the Listen only option can help prevent a bus load condition that could result in a fault. If you only have two nodes on the bus, Listen only mode should be turned off to allow acknowledgments and prevent bus errors.
|Option
|Description
|CAN
|This is the default CAN 2.0 standard I/O mode as defined in ISO 11898-1:2003. A fixed baud rate is used for transfer, and the payload length is limited to 8 bytes.
|CAN FD (FD baud rate enabled)
|CAN FD—This is the CAN FD mode as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0. Payload lengths up to 64 are allowed, but they are transmitted at a single fixed baud rate.
|CAN FD + BRS (FD baud rate enabled)
|CAN FD+BRS—This is the CAN FD as specified in the CAN with Flexible Data-Rate specification, version 1.0, with the optional Baud Rate Switching enabled. The same payload lengths as CAN FD mode are allowed; additionally, the data portion of the CAN frame is transferred at a different (higher) baud rate.