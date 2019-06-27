Adding Metadata to a Project

In your Logging specification document, specify values for the Operator and DUT in the Test Properties section, if desired. The fields for Operator and DUT are auto-populated, but can be changed or deleted, if desired. The logged-in user account name is the default value for Operator .

To customize the Property name and Property value, click the text you wish to change to highlight it, and type to replace the text.

Property names must begin with a letter and cannot contain symbols. Duplicate Property Names will automatically be appended with sequential numbering.

Property values can begin with or contain any characters supported by your system encoding.