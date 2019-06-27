Adding an I/O Plugin to Your Project

Add a custom plugin to your project. Extend the functionality of FlexLogger by importing a custom I/O plugin into your project. This topic demonstrates how to add an existing plugin to your project. FlexLogger IO Plugin Development Kit is available for installation in NI Package Manager.For complete information on how to create, configure, and install a FlexLogger Plugin, refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit Manual, located in . The manual installs with the FlexLogger IO Plugin Development Kit.
The Add plugin button appears in the Channel Specification when valid plugins are detected. FlexLogger loads plugins from the following location: %public%\Documents\National Instruments\FlexLogger\Plugins\IOPlugins . For additional information on importing plugins into FlexLogger, refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit Manual.The selected IO Plugin appears in the Channel Specification under its host system.