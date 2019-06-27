Adding an Alarm

Use the Channel Configuration to monitor your signals and trigger an alarm when the selected value conditions are met.
|Rises above value
|Alarm is triggered when the signal value rises above the specified value.
|Falls below value
|Alarm is triggered when the signal value falls below the specified value.
|Enters range
|Alarm is triggered when the signal value enters the specified range.
|Leaves range
|Alarm is triggered when the signal leaves the specified range.
|Is low
|Alarm is triggered when the signal transitions to low (0).
|Is high
|Alarm is triggered when the signal transitions to high (1).
If you are using both alarm types, the values specified for the Critical alarm must be more restrictive than the Warning alarm values.
Values are also constrained by the Physical Minimum and Physical Maximum range specified in the Channel Configuration. Alarm values set outside of the Physical range will be coerced to within the set Physical limits.
Alarms are enabled when the test is running. Alarm conditions are not monitored when the test is not running.