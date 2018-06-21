Viewing Logged Data with DIAdem

View the data from your logged data files.

On the Data tab, double-click the data log file to launch the DIAdem-based FlexLogger TDMS Viewer.

If you have a separately licensed version of DIAdem installed, you can configure FlexLogger to launch that version in lieu of the FlexLogger TDMS Viewer. To enable your licensed DIAdem version as the default FlexLogger data viewer, go File»Preferences and under Data viewer options, select Launch a separately licensed edition of DIAdem instead of FlexLogger TDMS Viewer.