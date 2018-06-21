Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2018 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Supported Hardware

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 29, 2018

Refer to the following table for a list of hardware devices FlexLogger supports.

spd-note-note
Note  

You can use supported hardware in FlexLogger without a network connection.

NI Product Model Name Notes
CompactDAQ Chassis cDAQ-9171
cDAQ-9174
cDAQ-9178
cDAQ-9179
cDAQ-9181
cDAQ-9184
cDAQ-9185 FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled CompactDAQ chassis provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to the Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions topic for more information.
cDAQ-9188
cDAQ-9189 FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled CompactDAQ chassis provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to the Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions topic for more information.
cDAQ-9191
C Series Voltage Input Modules NI 9201
NI 9205
NI 9206
NI 9209
NI 9215
NI 9220
NI 9221
NI 9222
NI 9223
NI 9224
NI 9225
NI 9228
NI 9229
NI 9238
NI 9239
NI 9242
NI 9244
NI 9251
C Series Current Input Modules NI 9203
NI 9208
NI 9227
NI 9246
NI 9247
C Series Voltage and Current Input Modules NI 9207
C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules NI 9230
NI 9232
NI 9234
NI 9250
C Series Temperature Input Modules NI 9210
NI 9211
NI 9212
NI 9213
NI 9214
NI 9216
NI 9217
NI 9226
C Series Universal Analog Input Modules NI 9218
NI 9219
C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules NI 9235
NI 9236
NI 9237
C Series Counter Input Module NI 9361
C Series CAN and Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules NI 9860 FlexLogger only supports the TRC-8542 and TRC-8543 transceiver cables.
NI 9861
NI 9862
CAN Interface Devices USB-8502
FieldDAQ Voltage Input Bank FD-11603 FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled FieldDAQ devices provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to the Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions topic for more information.
FieldDAQ Temperature Input Bank FD-11613
FieldDAQ Strain/Bridge Input Bank FD-11637

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics