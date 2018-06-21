Supported Hardware

CompactDAQ Chassis cDAQ-9171 —

cDAQ-9174 —

cDAQ-9178 —

cDAQ-9179 —

cDAQ-9181 —

cDAQ-9184 —

cDAQ-9185 FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled CompactDAQ chassis provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to the Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions topic for more information.

cDAQ-9188 —

cDAQ-9189 FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled CompactDAQ chassis provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to the Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions topic for more information.

cDAQ-9191 —

C Series Voltage Input Modules NI 9201 —

NI 9205 —

NI 9206 —

NI 9209 —

NI 9215 —

NI 9220 —

NI 9221 —

NI 9222 —

NI 9223 —

NI 9224 —

NI 9225 —

NI 9228 —

NI 9229 —

NI 9238 —

NI 9239 —

NI 9242 —

NI 9244 —

NI 9251 —

C Series Current Input Modules NI 9203 —

NI 9208 —

NI 9227 —

NI 9246 —

NI 9247 —

C Series Voltage and Current Input Modules NI 9207 —

C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules NI 9230 —

NI 9232 —

NI 9234 —

NI 9250 —

C Series Temperature Input Modules NI 9210 —

NI 9211 —

NI 9212 —

NI 9213 —

NI 9214 —

NI 9216 —

NI 9217 —

NI 9226 —

C Series Universal Analog Input Modules NI 9218 —

NI 9219 —

C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules NI 9235 —

NI 9236 —

NI 9237 —

C Series Counter Input Module NI 9361 —

C Series CAN and Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules NI 9860 FlexLogger only supports the TRC-8542 and TRC-8543 transceiver cables.

NI 9861 —

NI 9862 —

CAN Interface Devices USB-8502 —

FieldDAQ Voltage Input Bank FD-11603 FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled FieldDAQ devices provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to the Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions topic for more information.

FieldDAQ Temperature Input Bank FD-11613