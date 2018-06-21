Supported Hardware

Refer to the following table for a list of hardware devices FlexLogger supports.
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Notes
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|cDAQ-9171
|—
|cDAQ-9174
|—
|cDAQ-9178
|—
|cDAQ-9179
|—
|cDAQ-9181
|—
|cDAQ-9184
|—
|cDAQ-9185
|FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled CompactDAQ chassis provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to the Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions topic for more information.
|cDAQ-9188
|—
|cDAQ-9189
|FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled CompactDAQ chassis provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to the Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions topic for more information.
|cDAQ-9191
|—
|C Series Voltage Input Modules
|NI 9201
|—
|NI 9205
|—
|NI 9206
|—
|NI 9209
|—
|NI 9215
|—
|NI 9220
|—
|NI 9221
|—
|NI 9222
|—
|NI 9223
|—
|NI 9224
|—
|NI 9225
|—
|NI 9228
|—
|NI 9229
|—
|NI 9238
|—
|NI 9239
|—
|NI 9242
|—
|NI 9244
|—
|NI 9251
|—
|C Series Current Input Modules
|NI 9203
|—
|NI 9208
|—
|NI 9227
|—
|NI 9246
|—
|NI 9247
|—
|C Series Voltage and Current Input Modules
|NI 9207
|—
|C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules
|NI 9230
|—
|NI 9232
|—
|NI 9234
|—
|NI 9250
|—
|C Series Temperature Input Modules
|NI 9210
|—
|NI 9211
|—
|NI 9212
|—
|NI 9213
|—
|NI 9214
|—
|NI 9216
|—
|NI 9217
|—
|NI 9226
|—
|C Series Universal Analog Input Modules
|NI 9218
|—
|NI 9219
|—
|C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules
|NI 9235
|—
|NI 9236
|—
|NI 9237
|—
|C Series Counter Input Module
|NI 9361
|—
|C Series CAN and Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules
|NI 9860
|FlexLogger only supports the TRC-8542 and TRC-8543 transceiver cables.
|NI 9861
|—
|NI 9862
|—
|CAN Interface Devices
|USB-8502
|—
|FieldDAQ Voltage Input Bank
|FD-11603
|FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled FieldDAQ devices provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to the Using TSN to Synchronize Acquisitions topic for more information.
|FieldDAQ Temperature Input Bank
|FD-11613
|FieldDAQ Strain/Bridge Input Bank
|FD-11637