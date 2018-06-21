Physical Measurement Type Reference

Voltage Voltage Find the difference of electric potential between two points of a circuit, using a ground-referenced or differential reference point.

Current Current

Current Shunt

Voltage Find the flow rate of an electric charge in a circuit.

Temperature Current

RTD

Thermocouple

Voltage The expression of cold and heat of an environment.

Pressure Bridge

Current

Voltage Measure the force applied to an area by a fluid

Force Bridge

Current

Voltage

IEPE Determine the rate of acceleration or resistance on an object against another object.

Torque Bridge

Current

Voltage Determine the amount of force causing an object to rotate.

Strain Bridge Measure an object's tension or compression as expressed by small changes in resistance.

Acceleration Current

Voltage

IEPE Determine the change of the velocity of an object as demonstrated by static forces (gravity) or dynamic forces (vibrations and movement), with the accelerations conveyed as varying voltage or current levels.

SoundPressure Current

Voltage

IEPE Measure the pressure difference of the ambient atmospheric pressure caused by a sound wave.

LinearPosition Current

Voltage Determine the linear movement of an object on a single plane as demonstrated by change in distance.

LinearVelocity Current

Voltage

Encoder

Frequency Counter Measure the velocity of an object on a single plane over a time period.

AngularPosition Current

Voltage Determine the circular movement of a rotating object as demonstrated by change in rotational distance.

AngularVelocity Current

Voltage

Encoder

Frequency Counter Measure the velocity of an object's circular rotation over time.

Frequency Frequency Counter Count the number of cycles that occur over a period of time, specifically waveform intervals.

PulseWidth Frequency Counter The length of one cycle over a period of time, specifically a waveform interval.