Mapping an Indicator to a Channel

Last Modified: May 29, 2018

Add indicators to your Screens document and map them to any signals you want to view.

Note  

You must have channels added and configured for your FlexLogger project in order to visualize data from your sensor signals. Refer to the Configuring Your Measurements topic for more information.

  1. On the screen, select the indicator from the indicators palette you want to map a channel to.
  2. Click the icon at the upper right of the object.
  3. Select one or more channels to map to the indicator. After you select a channel, the signal is immediately visible on the indicator.
Note  

Indicators on the Screens document display the electrical signals, but do not indicate that you are logging data. Use the Start Logging and Stop Logging buttons at the top of the document to control data logging. Refer to the Logging Data topic for more information.

