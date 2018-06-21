Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2018 R3 Manual

Managing CAN Databases

Last Modified: May 29, 2018

Add, rename, or delete databases, or change the signals and properties within a database.

  1. Go to File»Manage CAN databases. Use the dialog that appears to add, remove, or rename your available databases.
  2. Double-click any database to launch the NI-XNET Database Editor. The NI-XNET Database Editor is a small standalone tool for creating and maintaining embedded network databases. You can use the editor to perform any of the following actions to the selected database:
    • Create a new cluster for the database.
    • Individually adjust CAN cluster properties, including adding or removing frames from the cluster.
    • Individually adjust frame properties, including adding or removing signals from the frame.
    • Individually adjust signal properties.

