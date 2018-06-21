Home Support NI Product Manuals FlexLogger 2018 R3 Manual

Discovering Your CompactDAQ Device

Last Modified: May 29, 2018

View your CompactDAQ hardware in the Channel Specification to begin configuring and managing the signals in your system.

  1. FlexLogger automatically discovers any installed hardware and displays it in the Channel Specification. Available device channels will be listed beneath the module information. CompactDAQ modules will show the model name and number along with the slot they are installed in.
  2. If your expected hardware does not automatically appear in the channel specification, troubleshoot your hardware.

