Configuring Data Rate Values

You can configure the data rate at which your DAQ device acquires data by customizing the data ranges and setting the values for slow, medium, and fast data rate levels.
Complete the following steps to configure the available data rates for your DAQ device:
You can configure any analog input device to use Slow, Medium, or Fast data rates. Counter input modules, however, require the use of a data rate resource also used by the Medium data rate resource. If a counter input module is added to your system and all Medium data rate resources are in use, you will be prompted to change the data rate on another module in the system to free the required resource for use.