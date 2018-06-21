CAN Interfaces

CAN interfaces are software representations of physical ports. This topic provides an overview of CAN interfaces and how they can be used to customize your CAN

You use CAN interfaces to communicate between your hardware and a CAN database.

Term Definition port Physical connector on an NI hardware device interface Software object representing a single CAN connector on a hardware device. This software object communicates with external hardware described in the database.

Each interface name uses the syntax <protocol><n>. For example, if you have a two-port CAN device in your system, the interface names are CAN1 and CAN2. Devices that use a transceiver cable receive an interface name only when a transceiver cable is connected and identified.